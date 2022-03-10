Elon Musk, TIME’s 2021 person of the year, has revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.

In a Wall Street Journal virtual event in December 2021, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.

Addressing his latest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.

“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said. He added that there are many people that believe that the population is growing out of control, but “it’s completely the opposite.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” Musk said.

People have reservations about having children over climate change concerns and inequality.

But when Musk was asked why he decided to have as many kids as he did, the father of six joked: ”I try to set a good example. Gotta practice what I preach.”

Musk has twins Xavier and Griffin, 17, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 15, and X Æ A-Xii, 1. His former partner Grimes, recently revealed that the couple had a second child in secret, which they have named Y.

People on social media had mixed reactions to Musk’s sentiments. Check out some of them below.

The 50-year-old was born in Pretoria, South Africa was known to speed read the encyclopedia.

At 12 years old, he wrote the code for a video game called Blastar, which he sold to a computer magazine for $500.

“He was always different. He was my little genius boy,” his mother, Maye Musk, told TIME.

Musk is not only known for his billions, he’s known for winning NASA’s exclusive contract to land the first humans on the moon in nearly 50 years.

He also hosted Saturday Night Live in May and in October, the renowned car-rental l company Hertz made an announcement that it planned to add 100,000 Teslas to its fleet.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.