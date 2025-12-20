Anthony Joshua has defeated Jake Paul in the much-anticipated Netflix heavyweight boxing match on Friday night (20 December) at Miami's Kaseya Center.

It was a messy showdown between the former two-time unified heavyweight champion and the YouTuber-turned-boxer, but the Brit was able to score three knockdowns before delivering a big right-hand blow to knock out the American in the sixth round.

This bout was Joshua's first after a 14-month-long hiatus, and for Paul, it was the biggest boxing match of his career thus far since he started back in 2020.

Ahead of the fight, there had been concerns due to differences in size, experience and class between 28-year-old Paul, who stands at 6ft 1 and typically fights in the cruiserweight division, compared to 34-year-old Joshua, who is 6ft 6 tall and fights in the heavyweight division.

Paul and Joshua's remarks post-fight

"Jake Paul has done really well tonight. I want to give him his props, he got up, time and time again," Joshua said of his opponent, post-fih

He then admitted that this "wasn't the best performance", as he explained, "It took a bit longer than expected. But the right hand finally found the destination."

Following his defeat, Paul said, "I'm feeling good, that was fun. I love this sport. I gave it my all, It's f****** crazy. I had a blast."

"I got my a** beat, but that's what this sport is about. I'mma (going to) come back and keep on winning."

He added: "I just got tired to be honest. He did amazing and hits really hard."

Were there any injuries?

Taking to X/Twitter after the fight, Paul shared the extent of his injuries from being knocked out by Joshua.

"Jaw broken. Heart and balls in tact. Time to rest, recover and return to Cruiserweight," he wrote.

In a follow-up post, he shared an X-ray of his jaw, circling the two areas where it is broken.

"Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days," he wrote as the caption.





What are viewers saying on social media?

The fight was a big topic of conversation on social media, as viewers shared their thoughts on Joshua defeating Paul in the clash, and some applauded Paul while others mocked his efforts.

Boxer, Chris Eubank Jr, praised Paul for going up against Joshua, "Regardless of the outcome Jake Paul got into the ring with an Olympic gold medalist & former heavyweight world champion & tried his best until the very end. You have to give that man his respect now… he’s done what most would never & he didn’t give up. Well done Jake."

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew wrote, "The most important thing imo is he didn’t leave him permanently hurt! I believe everyone won last night.. Fair play to Jake Paul, He tried everything he could to survive! AJ does what he set out to do which is stop Jake Paul! Boxing is and always will be the ultimate 1v1 sport!"









"Congratulations AJ," YouTuber, boxer and musician KSI wrote, along with an image from the bout of Joshua punching Paul.









"Anthony Joshua was literally smiling at Jake Paul's scared face," one viral post shared.





"You can see the exact moment Jake Paul suddenly regretted the life choices that had led to this point," one person said.





Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker said, "Incredibly satisfying watching Jake Paul get the s*** beaten out of him especially after Anthony Joshua stop playing with his food after the 5th round."





"He's due respect for sharing the ring with AJ, but that performance isn't praiseworthy," said MMA & Boxing journalist, Chisanga Malata, about Paul's performance.









"Jake Paul anytime Anthony Joshua throws a jab," another person shared.









"Jake Paul when he’s not fighting a senior citizen," another user shared, referring to Paul's previously winning fights against 59-year-old Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva (49), Tyron Woodley (42) etc.









"Jake Paul the entire fight"





