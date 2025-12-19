Donald Trump has baffled many with what could be one of his most dystopian ideas yet, prompting speculation that the announcement was AI-generated and drawing comparisons to the Hunger Games.

On Thursday (18 December), the president unveiled what he calls 'Patriot Games' as part of the celebrations for the United States’ 250th anniversary next year.

"In the fall, we will host the first-ever Patriot Games, an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes — one young man and one young woman from each state and territory," Trump explained.

While the event is intended to "celebrate excellence, teamwork, and American pride" across the country, many observers noted that the concept sounds unsettlingly familiar.

The Democrats X/Twitter account drew a direct parallel to the Hunger Games book-turned-film, tweeting: "And so it was decreed that, each year, the various districts of Panem would offer up, in tribute, one young man and woman to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage and sacrifice."

Other shocked users chimed in on the action, with one writing: "Trump announcing the patriot games, which is the same premise as the Hunger Games, bro, what timeline are we in right now?"

Another quipped: "Trump thinks Hunger Games will distract you from his tanking economy and your higher grocery bills."

Some expressed sheer astonishment: "I did not expect President Trump to make the Hunger Games real."

And one commenter admitted to double-checking the news: "I had to go check Bloomberg because I assumed Trump announcing his version of the Hunger Games had to be AI."

One compared Trump to President Snow in the hit film.

The events are set to take place throughout next year to mark "250 years of American freedom."

Other celebrations will include the "great American state fair," which will feature pavilions from all 50 states on the National Mall, "highlighting breathtaking innovations and celebrating America’s exceptional history and culture," Trump added. The fair is scheduled to run from 25 June to 10 July.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.