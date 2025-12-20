KSI congratulates Anthony Joshua on Jake Paul fight with one ‘petty’ post

The feud between YouTube content creators KSI (real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji) and Jake Paul is well-documented, with the pair continuing to take aim at each other ever since JJ challenged Paul to a boxing match all the way back in 2018.

And so, when Anthony Joshua defeated Paul after six rounds in a fight in Miami on Friday, the Sidemen member sought to congratulate AJ by sharing a rather unflattering image of Paul being hit with a powerful right hand from the boxer.

“Congratulations AJ,” Olatunji tweeted.

Following the fight, Paul took to X/Twitter to share an X-ray which he said shows a “double broken jaw”.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Jaw broken. Heart and balls in tact [sic].

“Time to rest, recover and return to Cruiserweight.”

He also shared a snap of him landing a punch on AJ, captioning it “hard work”.

However, when it came to JJ’s tweet about the fight, other social media users went on to describe his reaction as “petty”:

“I know that’s your wallpaper,” commented another:

While a third wrote: “Relying on a professional boxer to do what you couldn’t is next level shamelessness”:

Meanwhile, KSI's brother Deji Olatunji also took to X/Twitter to give his take on the fight, "Jake Paul’s knees must be sore, respects to him though! Takes balls to do what he did."

Back in 2018, Deji fought Jake Paul in an amateur boxing match at Manchester Arena, where Paul won the fight by TKO in the fifth round.

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul’s bout isn’t the only boxing match to take place this weekend, as Saturday will see controversial influencer Andrew Tate fight boxer Chase DeMoor in a Misfits Boxing event.

Tate ‘replaced’ Misfits co-founder KSI as CEO of the company back in October, at which point he ‘ordered’ a “mandatory title defence for the heavyweight Misfits belt," held by DeMoor.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.