South Park’s finale episode features Trump in a twisted Jeffrey Epstein parody

The finale of South Park season 28 aired on Wednesday (December 11), and viewers were certainly in for a shock...

What hasn't been shocking is the show's continuous mocking of President Donald Trump, much to the White House's disapproval, blasting the animated series as “uninspired” and a “fourth-rate show.”

For those who need a speedy catch-up, Trump managed to get Satan pregnant (they have a complicated relationship), and since then, the President has been scheming with Vice President JD Vance to secretly abort the baby (who would be the Antichrist).

On this mission, things quickly went haywire as Satan caught on to Trump's abortion mission as well as his infidelities with Vance, after being told by fan-favourite character Towelie.

South Park

Then Trump, Vance and Peter Thiel come together with Jesus Christ to try and stop the Antichrist from being born.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the fetus took its own life, but the footage of this is missing, clearly a reference controversy surrounding the death of convicted paedophile sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"I'm afraid you can see it all in the video. The baby got ahold of some bed sheets. There's a couple minutes missing from the ultrasound, but it's definitely a suicide," the doctor informs Trump and Satan.

A parody Fox News report showed the same footage, and a reporter remarked, “Fox News has analyzed the ultrasound. You can see the baby probably considering suicide right here... and then a little bit missing... and it killed itself. Obvious confirmation of suicide."

Meanwhile, during a “funeral” at the White House, Trump got his dancing shoes on, and Satan packed the Antichrist’s belongings and left.

“Happy Holidays! The baby’s dead!” Trump told guests.

To which Apple CEO Tim Cook questioned, “Are you OK, sir?

“Yeah, it’s really hard. Here, have a cigar!” Trump replied as he handed Cook a cigar that was tweaked from the baby’s gender reveal party as it now read “It’s A Dead!”

South Park is available to stream on Paramount+.



