Elon Musk revealed he's lost over 20 pounds - shortly after he was pictured shirtless and out of shape on a boat.

Musk's announcement comes one month after the Tesla CEO was photographed topless while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. The photos led to body-shaming comments from people who called Musk 'fat' and 'pale'.

Fans of Musk defended the 51-year-old's body but it seems the SpaceX founder has taken the hate seriously.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



On Sunday, Musk told followers he had been "fasting periodically" on the advice of a "good friend" to feel healthier and as a result had lost over 20 pounds.

He followed-up his initial tweet specifying he used the Zero app, a health app that helps people track intermittent fasting, and found it "quite good."

Intermittent fasting is a form of fasting that times scheduled hours of eating and fasting. It can be used daily or weekly.

It can be used to reduce the risk of diet-related disease like obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and more.



However, the restricting diet is not recommended for people who are pregnant, breastfeed, the elderly, adolescents, or people susceptible to eating disorders.



Any major change in diet should be discussed with a doctor before implementing into your life.

For Musk, it seems intermittent fasting has been a positive change. People praised the billionaire's efforts to become healthier.





Musk also added he "lifts a little".

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



