Elon Musk has declared that he will “free the nip” and says he should take his shirt off more often after a photo of him topless went viral on Twitter.

The unflattering picture was posted by the Twitter account @Teslaconomics and showed a very pale-looking Musk with a white towel wrapped around his waist while holding a drink in one hand.

The sarcastic caption read: “F**k yea I got my $ behind this man. So so many other smart investors.”

According to recent news reports, the image was taken in Mykonos in Greece where the billionaire was vacationing on a luxury yacht.

The post has been liked over 25,000 times, but Musk hit back with his own comment, joking: “Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!

"(already back in the factory btw).”

People in the comments had thoughts on both the picture and Musk’s response, with someone suggesting he must be “seething”.

One person wrote: “Please dont.”

Another said: “Oh honey.”



Someone else asked: “Can his assistant take away his phone please.”

“When you’re definitely not seething,” another wrote.

The jokes at Musk’s expense come as the Tesla CEO is under pressure from Twitter after backing out of the deal to buy the social media platform.

He faces a lawsuit brought against him by Twitter to enforce the agreed-upon $44 billion deal.

