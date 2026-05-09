007 First Light PC specs revealed and there's one thing fans all agree on

IO Interactive has revealed the PC specs for 007 First Light and there's one thing in particular fans have been agreeing on.

007 First Light is an upcoming third-person action adventure game with the world's most famous spy James Bond as the main protagonist. It's an origin story that begins before Bond has become 007 and is a completely new take on the iconic character.

There's now less than three weeks to go until the game releases and studio IO Interactive has confirmed the PC specs for the game.

The recommended settings for the game are an Intel Core i5-13500 or AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU and at least 8GB of VRAM.

With these, 007 First Light should run at 1080p resolution at 60fps (frames per second).

The minimum settings for the game are an Intel Core i5-9500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500 CPU, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPU and at least 6GB of VRAM.

This would run 007 First Light at 1080p resolution at 30fps (frames per second).

These specs were posted in the 007 First Light Subreddit and fans all pretty much agree this shows how well optimised the game is.

One said: "This is a good surprise, after seeing Dawnwalker and LEGO Batman 😂 finally some playable specs, I have a 4070 super so I should be good at 1440p without needing DLSS or frame gen, bravo 🙏"

A second agreed: "Omg finally. Actually optimized and all that without DLSS. Thank you IOI for the bare minimum that most AAA devs have stopped doing. Can't wait hard enough for 27th."

"Honestly quite reasonable system requirements," declared a third. "Glad to see some thought has gone into optimisation, especially after the fiasco that was the first set of system requirements released. Obviously remains to be seen how well the game actually runs but at least the quoted specs aren't out of this world."

A fourth commented: "My ROG Xbox Ally X should be able to handle the medium preset then. Maybe even the high preset if I use performance upscaling and frame generation."

And a fifth said: "My GTX 1660s still has it."

007 First Light is out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 27 May with a Nintendo Switch 2 release planned for later in the Summer.

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