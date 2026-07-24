Nintendo Switch 2 limited edition console claims doubled down on by insider

A gaming insider has doubled down on claims Nintendo is planning to release its first limited edition Switch 2 console.

Nintendo has released a number of different limited editions of its consoles over the years, including the Pikachu Nintendo 64, a The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3DS XL and loads of original Switch ones, including Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Insider Shpeshal Nick previously said Nintendo's first limited edition Switch 2 will be to tie in with the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which was rumoured when he made the claims but has since been confirmed.

And now he's doubled down on those claims, saying there will be limited editions of a "Zelda-themed" Pro controller and console.

This comes after Necrolipe and Mike Odyssey claimed a Zelda-themed limited edition Pro controller would replace a limited edition console - but Shpeshal Nick said to his knowledge, this is not the case.

Shpeshal Nick's recent claims were posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "This is what I was waiting for!"

"Imagine if it was just the same base Switch colour scheme but one Joy-Con ring is green and the other is gold," speculated a second.

A third declared: "Thank god, looks like I'm gettin a Switch after all."

"Just got a Switch 2 a couple weeks ago 🙃" rued a fourth.

And a fifth commented: "Prepare for an all-black Switch 2 with gold accents under the joysticks."

To be clear, claims about Nintendo releasing a limited edition Zelda Switch 2 and Pro controller have not been confirmed at the time of writing.

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