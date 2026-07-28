Splatoon Raiders has just set a Nintendo Switch 2 record

Splatoon Raiders has just set an impressive record for Nintendo Switch 2 games on MetaCritic.



Splatoon Raiders is a spin-off from the popular Splatoon series. The numbered entries are colourful multiplayer third-person shooters where players use ink as weapons and paint to win different match types.



Splatoon Raiders is rather different in that although the third-person ink shooting mechanics remain, it's a single-player focused title which acts as more of a loot-driven action role-playing game.



And it's proving very popular among players.

It's currently the highest rated Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive on MetaCritic with a user rating of 9.3, topping the likes of Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokemon Pokopia and Kirby Air Riders.

Out of every game currently available on Switch 2 at the time of writing, it's the joint highest of them all, sitting alongside Resident Evil Requiem. Both are also the highest rated games to release in 2026 so far too.

In terms of Switch 2 releases, four games in second place all have a rating of 8.9, some way off the two titles tied for first.

Splatoon Raiders is even higher than the Switch 2 Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.



That's mightily impressive for a game that's not even a mainline entry and is a spin-off.

Splatoon Raiders is out now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.



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