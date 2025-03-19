The use of artificial intelligence in the gaming industry seems to be ever growing and because of this, controversy and concerns are increasing too.

AI has been used in video games for a long time but it's now grown to the extent where it's causing concern from all corners of the industry.

Some actors feel like they're being replaced with AI models, developers could eventually be at risk of AI tools being used to do their jobs which could lead to redundancies and gamers can notice where generative AI has been used because of its low quality, which is referred to as 'AI slop'.

It's cheaper for gaming companies to use AI to generate and create content and it helps developers with delivering this too as well as fixing smaller problems more quickly.

And a new report from Unity, a real-time development platform that has an in-game engine used by a lot of modern gaming studios, has revealed a lot of developers feel positive about AI's impact on the gaming industry.

Almost four in five gaming developers said AI in gaming is a positive / Image by andresr, iStock

Of 300 developers responding in the 2025 Unity Gaming Report, almost four in five (79 per cent) said they felt positive about AI's increasing use in gaming, with 17 per cent feeling neutral and just five per cent feeling negative about it.



"Developers would benefit from AI tools that simplify playtesting and automate bug detection," Sola Saulenko, marketing director of the game Pixonic developed by studio MY.GAMES, said in the report.

"Additionally, AI-powered solutions for localisation and quick translations of ad copy, or even generating initial sketches for concept art, could save significant time and resources."

The report also said a whopping 96 per cent of studios Unity spoke to are actively integrating AI tools but instead of machine learning revolutionising the industry, developers are increasingly using AI to find solutions to more mundane problems.

