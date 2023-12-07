Andrew Tate isn't a fan of GTA 6 because it's 'not good for society'

Andrew Tate has criticised the Grand Theft Auto gaming series and claimed that it is not a good influence on society – proving once and for all that irony is dead.

Controversial influencer Tate is currently awaiting trial in Romania alongside his brother Tristan (allegations of which they both deny), has become notorious for his misogynistic remarks.

He recently spoke about the release of the highly-anticipated trailer for GTA 6, which racked up 67 million views in the space of 24 hours earlier this week.

Despite the fanfare and overwhelming positive reaction to the trailer from the gaming community, not everyone was happy about the clip being released.

Some have decided to be mad about a woman being at the forefront of the game, spreading rumours that main character Lucia is trans, and getting angry that Black people exist – accusing the game of being “too woke”.

One person who also clearly isn’t a fan is Tate, who said that people under the age of 21 shouldn’t play the game in a clip circulated on social media.

Taking an oddly puritanical view of the whole thing, Tate said he was “not a fan of anyone under the age of 18, 21 maybe, playing video games where the goal is to shoot police officers”.

He added: “I just don’t think that’s good for society. With all the amazing graphics and whatever people put into these video games, I feel like you could create a better objective with the game.”

Tate then suggested that people could instead play as “a police officer trying to stop criminals”.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings