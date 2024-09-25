Everything we learned from PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation hosted its latest State of Play event on September 24, giving players updates on the latest hardware and software Sony's gaming brand and its associated studios are working on.

After a quiet few months, September has been very up-and-down for PlayStation with the failure of Concord, the critical acclaim of Astro Bot, the pretty disastrous reveal of the PS5 Pro and the fanfare of its reveal for limited edition PlayStation hardware celebrating its upcoming 30th anniversary.

But during its latest State of Play event, there were more than 20 updates on upcoming PS5 and PSVR2 titles as well as a look at some of the new hardware, such as consoles and controllers, that are releasing soon too.

Check out the full roundup of what was announced below.

Arguably the biggest announcement came right at the end of the presentation in the form of Ghost of Yotei, which will be the successor to the critically acclaimed and highly popular Ghost of Tsushima, and will release in 2025.

Astro Bot is getting speed run levels as part of five new ones in total along with VIP bots via a free DLC update that drops later this Autumn.

Fan favourite Steller Blade has got some love too, with DLC giving it a photo mode, there's a crossover with NieR: Automata where it seems Eve will have the skin of 2B (other details are not known at this stage) and the soundtrack can now be streamed.

Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds was given a release date of February 28 and DLC for Alan Wake 2 called The Lake House is out in October.

After there was huge speculation about it in the run up to the event, Horizon: Zero Dawn is being remastered and is out on October 31; those who have the game on PS4 can upgrade for $10 and it will feature graphics similar to that of Forbidden West.

Sticking with Horizon, LEGO Horizon Adventures will release on November 14.

The three free PS Plus games for October were announced which include Dead Space, WWE 2K24 and Doki! Doki! Literature Club.

Meanwhile those on the PS Plus Extra tier will be getting The Last of Us: Part I.

The PS5 Pro had a new montage trailer, showing off some of the games that are getting graphical upgrades too, and there are new chroma plates for the PS5 along with chroma controllers.

Fortnite has a new PS5 controller too and LEGO Fortnite is getting a split-screen mode.

The iconic survival horror game Dino Crisis from 1999 is getting a port to PS5 soon.

Hell Is Us, an action adventure game set in a war torn world with monsters to fight too, is releasing in 2025 and ArcheAge Chronicles, the sequel to the long-standing MMO ArcheAge, was shown although there is no timeline on that one.

There was a deep dive into gameplay of Dragon Age: The Veilguard and after being shown at the last State of Play, Dynasty Warriors: Origins has a release date of January 17 2025.



Palworld has dropped for PlayStation after being released on Xbox and PC at the start of this year, two classic JRPGs from the 90s are being revived in Lunar Remastered Collection and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is out on December 10.

Sonic X Shadow Adventures is out in October and DLC was announced to tie in with the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and the movie version of Shadow voiced by Keanu Reeves will be included along with playable scenes from the upcoming movie.



RPG Fantasian Neo Dimension is releasing on PlayStation on December 5 and The Midnight Walk is a dark fantasy game with a clay aesthetic that's out in Spring 2025.

A new 1990s-inspired horror game with PS1 visuals called Fear the Spotlight drops on October 22.

Towers of Aghasba see players building a village while meeting magical creatures, which is in early access in November, andTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has got two new characters as part of DLC.

On PSVR2, Metro Awakening VR is out on November 7 and Hitman World of Assassination drops in December.

PlayStation is at Tokyo Game Show starting September 26 when Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be shown along with titles performing on a PS5 Pro console.

