When can I play Avowed on Xbox's Game Pass? Here's everything we know

Avowed is Obsidian Entertainment's latest role-playing game (RPG) and it's releasing day one on Game Pass for both Xbox and PC players.



It's a fantasy action RPG from the makers of Pillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds and Fallout: New Vegas.

The game has been in early access for players who bought the Premium Edition of the game since February 13 ahead of its full release on February 18.

Here's exactly when Avowed is available for Game Pass subscribers and those who have pre-ordered the standard edition.

Avowed is Obsidian's latest role-playing game / Screenshot from Xbox

The game will be available on February 18 at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT for those who have pre-ordered it.

For Xbox Series X/S players, it will be available at that time for those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the highest tier of the Game Pass subscription service.



Subscribers to the lower tiers of Xbox Game Pass will not be able to play the game day one and will likely have to wait for it to be included in the service later down the line.

PC players just need the standard PC Game Pass subscription to access the game.

For those who are eligible to play Avowed day one through Game Pass, if players can't wait any longer, the Premium Edition can be upgraded to at any time for an additional fee and early access can be entered.

