Fallout DLC 'is getting closer' say developers in huge tease

The developers of a popular mod for Fallout 4 on PC have teased that "big things are coming" and that brand new DLC for it "is getting closer".

Team FOLON is a group of modders that released a Fallout: London mod last year where players who own Fallout 4 can play the game in a London setting.

Fallout: London became the fastest-redeemed game of all time on GOG with more than 500,000 redeems in the first 24 hours after it was released and has since been downloaded more than 1m times.

And Team FOLON is not stopping there as new DLC for it called Rabbit & Pork is teased to be "coming soon".

"SOOOO Big things are coming!" Team FOLON Tweeted.

"Fallout: London's first DLC is getting closer and the team at Team FOLON has been working non-stop to bring the 'Rabbit & Pork' DLC to you all.

"Maybe some more surprises too 👀 Exciting times ahead. Stay tuned! 🇬🇧"

Fallout: London is getting DLC with developers teasing it's "close" / Team FOLON & Bethesda

Team FOLON started work on what was at first a small quest mod for Fallout 4 in 2019 but after interest from people wanting to help with development from all over the world, it turned into something much bigger.



Because it's set in London and not tied to any of the existing settings in America, developers have had free rein to create this new world and characters within Fallout.

Team FOLON described it as a "true labour of love for all involved" and has shared instructions on how to download, install and play it on PC (it's not available on any other platform).

Elsewhere in the world of gaming, check out indy100's preview of PGA Tour 2K25 and our review of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.