The next-gen Xbox console just moved a huge step closer

It's no secret Xbox is already working on a new console and development of it has taken a huge step forward, according to a recent report.

Microsoft completed a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard in October 2023 for $69bn but faced huge opposition from rival companies and a lawsuit was filed against the acquisition before it was complete.

Court documents from that case confirmed Xbox was already working on a new console to succeed the Xbox Series X/S in 2023 and now it seems development has taken a leap forward, according to a report from Windows Central.

Jez Corden said: "I've recently been told that Xbox's next-gen console hardware has now moved past its early pitch stages and has been fully approved and costed all the way up the chain.

"I doubt we'll see a reveal of their hardware strategy any time soon but what is perhaps more interesting to me is how Xbox will seek to entice developers to support its efforts on PC."

Xbox is working on a successor to the Series X/S / Pedro Truffi, iStock

Court documents from the Activision Blizzard case stated Xbox is planning to release the console by 2028.

There were rumours that Microsoft was planning to release a new console in 2026 called Xbox Prime but this speculation was quickly shut down by an insider.

Xbox Series X/S released in 2020 and is the fourth generation of console from Microsoft, following on from the Xbox in 2001, Xbox 360 in 2005 and Xbox One in 2013.

