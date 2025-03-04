BAFTA Games Awards LIVE: All the nominations as they happen

It's awards season and the nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards will be announced on March 4. The ceremony will be live-streamed on BAFTA's YouTube and Twitch channels at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT.

The most coveted award is Best Game which went to Baldur's Gate 3 in 2024.

The 2025 awards covers games that released between November 25 2023 and November 14 2024. A longlist was revealed in December and these nominations will be whittled down.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog covering the event below.

What's been announced so far A total of 58 games have made the longlist across 17 categories with 10 games in each category at present. These games were voted by BAFTA's 1,300 games members. During today's ceremony, this will get whittled down following further voting. Best Game is the most coveted award. Ahead of the ceremony, we'll go through the longlist for each category. The main awards ceremony itself takes place on April 8.

When and where to watch The 2025 BAFTA Games Awards nominations will be made at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT. A ceremony, expected to be 30 minutes in length, will be held and broadcast live on BAFTA's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and our recent review of Monster Hunter Wilds.

