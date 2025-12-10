The longlists have been announced for the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards where 64 different games have been recognised across 17 separate categories.

More than 1,700 BAFTA members who are experienced game professionals working in the industry have contributed to these lists. A total of 255 games released between 16 November 2024 and 14 November 2025 were considered with the exception of Evolving Game.

BAFTA members will begin voting for the nominations in Best Game and British Game categories in February 2026, with specialist BAFTA juries voting for the remaining categories.

Following the nominations announcement on 12 March, BAFTA members will then vote for the winners in Best Game and British Game and BAFTA juries will vote for the winners in all other categories.

The winners will be announced at the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards on Friday 17 April.

2026 BAFTA Games Awards takes place on Friday 17 April / Klara Simonova, Getty Images for BAFTA

Tara Saunders, chair of BAFTA's Games committee, said: "The BAFTA Games Awards longlists offers a fantastic opportunity to spotlight the creativity and craft shaping this year's games, ahead of nominations on 12 March.

"It's a moment to acknowledge the breadth of remarkable work recognised by our wonderful BAFTA games members - 1,700 industry professionals whose expertise and passion continue to drive the games industry forward.

"This list showcases a wide range of games to dive into over the holiday season, honours the teams behind these standout titles, and shines a light on the incredible skill across our whole industry."

See below for the full longlist of each category (with the exception of Best Game which is up first) and nominee alphabetically.

Best Game

ARC Raiders

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Animation

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Artistic Achievement



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

South of Midnight

Sword of the Sea

Audio Achievement



ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

British Game



Atomfall

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

EA Sports F1 25

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Little Nightmares III

Mafia: The Old Country

Monument Valley 3

PowerWash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Debut Game



Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Date Everything!

despelote

Dispatch

Is This Seat Taken?

The Midnight Walk

The Rogue Prince of Persia

Tiny Bookshop

Evolving Game



Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Cyberpunk 2077

Fallout 76

Helldivers 2

Hitman World of Assassination

Marvel Rivals

No Man's Sky

Sea of Thieves

The Elder Scrolls Online

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Family



Donkey Kong Bananza

EA SPORTS FC 26

Is This Seat Taken?

LEGO Party!

Mario Kart World

Monument Valley 3

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

PowerWash Simulator 2

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Two Point Museum

Game Beyond Entertainment



and Roger

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

despelote

Monument Valley 3

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Silent Hill f

The Alters

Game Design



BALL x PIT

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

The Alters

Multiplayer



ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Borderlands 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Dune: Awakening

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN

LEGO Party!

Mario Kart World

PEAK

Split Fiction

Music



ARC Raiders

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Narrative



Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Split Fiction

The Alters

New Intellectual Property



Absolum

ARC Raiders

Atomfall

BALL x PIT

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

PEAK

South of Midnight

Split Fiction

The Alters

Performer In a Leading Role



Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson IN Dispatch

Alex Jordan as Jan Dolski (s) IN The Alters

Ben Starr as Verso IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii as Atsu IN Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English as Maelle IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Judy Alice Lee as Melinoe IN Hades II

Kaja Chan as Mio IN Split Fiction

Laura Bailey as Invisigal IN Dispatch

Suzie Yeung as Hinako Shimizu IN Silent Hill f

Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz IN Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones IN Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Performer In a Supporting Role



Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad IN Lies of P: Overture

Amelia Tyler as Hecate IN Hades II

Andy Serkis as Renoir IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox as Gustave IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

David Menkin as Hans IN Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

Jane Perry as Lia Cain IN Dead Take

Jeffrey Wright as Chase IN Dispatch

Kirsty Rider as Lune IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Rich Keeble as Monoco IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker as Higgs IN Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Technical Achievement



ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Ghost of Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Split Fiction

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.