The longlists have been announced for the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards where 64 different games have been recognised across 17 separate categories.
More than 1,700 BAFTA members who are experienced game professionals working in the industry have contributed to these lists. A total of 255 games released between 16 November 2024 and 14 November 2025 were considered with the exception of Evolving Game.
BAFTA members will begin voting for the nominations in Best Game and British Game categories in February 2026, with specialist BAFTA juries voting for the remaining categories.
Following the nominations announcement on 12 March, BAFTA members will then vote for the winners in Best Game and British Game and BAFTA juries will vote for the winners in all other categories.
The winners will be announced at the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards on Friday 17 April.
2026 BAFTA Games Awards takes place on Friday 17 April / Klara Simonova, Getty Images for BAFTA
Tara Saunders, chair of BAFTA's Games committee, said: "The BAFTA Games Awards longlists offers a fantastic opportunity to spotlight the creativity and craft shaping this year's games, ahead of nominations on 12 March.
"It's a moment to acknowledge the breadth of remarkable work recognised by our wonderful BAFTA games members - 1,700 industry professionals whose expertise and passion continue to drive the games industry forward.
"This list showcases a wide range of games to dive into over the holiday season, honours the teams behind these standout titles, and shines a light on the incredible skill across our whole industry."
See below for the full longlist of each category (with the exception of Best Game which is up first) and nominee alphabetically.
Best Game
- ARC Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Animation
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Artistic Achievement
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- South of Midnight
- Sword of the Sea
Audio Achievement
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
British Game
- Atomfall
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- EA Sports F1 25
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Little Nightmares III
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monument Valley 3
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Debut Game
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Date Everything!
- despelote
- Dispatch
- Is This Seat Taken?
- The Midnight Walk
- The Rogue Prince of Persia
- Tiny Bookshop
Evolving Game
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fallout 76
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Family
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- Is This Seat Taken?
- LEGO Party!
- Mario Kart World
- Monument Valley 3
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Two Point Museum
Game Beyond Entertainment
- and Roger
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- despelote
- Monument Valley 3
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Silent Hill f
- The Alters
Game Design
- BALL x PIT
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
- The Alters
Multiplayer
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Borderlands 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Dune: Awakening
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
- LEGO Party!
- Mario Kart World
- PEAK
- Split Fiction
Music
- ARC Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Narrative
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Split Fiction
- The Alters
New Intellectual Property
- Absolum
- ARC Raiders
- Atomfall
- BALL x PIT
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- PEAK
- South of Midnight
- Split Fiction
- The Alters
Performer In a Leading Role
- Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson IN Dispatch
- Alex Jordan as Jan Dolski (s) IN The Alters
- Ben Starr as Verso IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii as Atsu IN Ghost of Yotei
- Jennifer English as Maelle IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Judy Alice Lee as Melinoe IN Hades II
- Kaja Chan as Mio IN Split Fiction
- Laura Bailey as Invisigal IN Dispatch
- Suzie Yeung as Hinako Shimizu IN Silent Hill f
- Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz IN Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Troy Baker as Indiana Jones IN Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Performer In a Supporting Role
- Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad IN Lies of P: Overture
- Amelia Tyler as Hecate IN Hades II
- Andy Serkis as Renoir IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox as Gustave IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- David Menkin as Hans IN Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
- Jane Perry as Lia Cain IN Dead Take
- Jeffrey Wright as Chase IN Dispatch
- Kirsty Rider as Lune IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Rich Keeble as Monoco IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker as Higgs IN Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Technical Achievement
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Split Fiction
