The Game Awards 2025 statue mystery 'solved' as gamers gush it's 'a dream'

The mystery of Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards 2025 statue tease may finally have been solved and it's going down incredibly well online, with one going as far as declaring it a "dream".

If you haven't already seen, host and CEO of The Game Awards Keighley posted a cropped image of a statue on X / Twitter and used What3Words to disclose its location.

It went viral and sparked all sorts of speculation about what it could be with some people even travelling to the location, which was in the middle of the Mojave Desert in California, to see it for themselves and try and work out what it could be.

And now according to renowned insider MP1st, that mystery may have finally been solved.

Full images of the statue have more recently been circulating online and it's understood the statue has been moved so it's near the location of The Game Awards, which is hosted at the Peacock Theatre in LA.

The statue is towering and lights up in red in low light.

Seemingly first spotted by MP1st and reposted online, Larian Studios, which developed Baldur's Gate 3 (which won the prestigious Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2023 and is widely regarded to be one of the best games of all time), seems to have registered three new trademarks for its Divinity franchise.

Divinity is a long-running series of role-playing games (RPGs) developed by Larian with the last release coming back in 2017 with Divinity Original Sin 2. Original Sin is a sub-series of Divinity.



MP1st spotted one of the icons included in the trademarks is pretty much identical to the pattern seen on the statue, claiming "this striking similarity significantly raises the chances that the statue is indeed linked to Divinity".

The owner of the filings is not listed but the designs trademarked seem to be linked to the franchise.

This sparked widespread speculation the announcement will be geared towards a potential Divinity Original Sin 3 or a remake within the Divinity series and in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, some fans went as far as calling this a "dream".

One said: "Divinity Original Sin 3 with Baldur's Gate 3's budget is a dream. Larian's about to raise the bar again."

"We kinda had a feeling it's a new Larian game, I just hoped it would be a new IP but Divinity 3 would be a banger," a second agreed.

A third speculated: "Yeah after reading this it's 100 per cent Divinity Original Sin."

"So hyped for this," said a fourth. "Pretty much anything from Larian is day one for me."

But a fifth commented: "It's weird that somehow this feels both awesome, yet underwhelming at the same time."

Since then, a developer at Larian Studios that goes by Cromwelp on X / Twitter has said it isn't Original Sin 3 but teased an announcement and did not dismiss it's related to Divinity completely.

"There aren't currently any plans for a new Divinity Original Sin 3 game but once we are ready to show what we've been working on we will," the user said.

To be clear, this is all speculation at this time and nothing about what the statue is referring to has been officially announced.

