Battlefield 2042 'predicted' a recent Antarctica discovery

Battlefield 2042 fans have said DICE, the game's developer, has "predicted the future" after spotting a news story that's similar to the background of one of the maps in the game.



Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer first-person shooter that released in 2021 published by Electronic Arts.



In the middle of a map called 'Breakaway', which is set in Antarctica, is a Russian drilling operation that America is trying to take control of which takes up most of the map.

Battlefield 2042 is set in the near future on the backdrop of climate change disrupting the geopolitical order - geopolitics focuses on political power linked to geographic space such as territorial waters and land territory.



The two main superpowers that remain in the game are America and Russia with maps based around the potential effects of climate change.

A Reddit user posted in the Battlefield Subreddit a story with the headline "Russia finds vast oil and gas reserves in British Antarctic territory".

The story, originally published by The Telegraph, says: "Reserves totalling 511bn barrels of oil - about 10 times the North Sea's entire 50-year output - have been reported to Moscow by Russian research ships, according to evidence given to the Commons Environment Audit Committee (EAC)."

The backstory to the 'Breakaway' map, with the drilling rig surrounded by glaciers and other infrastructure for soldiers and workers to live there, is Russia has been drilling oil there for a decade.

America claims it breaks international law and wants to cut the supply but Russia says its opposition wants the supply for itself.

In real life, Antarctica is protected by the 1959 Antarctic Treaty that bans all mineral or oil developments but does allow for scientific research, which is what Russia claims it is doing.

