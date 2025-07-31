Red Dead Redemption 3 could release a lot sooner than you think

An analyst has reportedly said they expect Rockstar Games to release Red Dead Redemption 3 in 2028 to capitalise on Take-Two's development cycle.

A translated article from kr.investing.com says Alec Brondolo, an analyst at Wells Fargo, predicts RDR3 will release then because it's "the peak free cash flow period in Take-Two's current development cycle".

Wells Fargo, a leading financial services company in the US that's considered one of the 'Big Four' banks, started coverage of Take-Two on Monday (28 July) with an 'overweight' rating and a price target of $265, according to the report.

This seemingly reveals Wells Fargo has a very optimistic forecast for the future potential of Take-Two's trading levels and Take-Two could capitalise on that by releasing RDR3.

Speaking back in 2022, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, discussed Rockstar's franchises and said the company would keep going until people lost interest.



Fans thought they’d spotted telling information on LinkedIn, too; as reported back in 2021, a Rockstar AI programmer edited their job profile saying he had two years of experience leading the 'RDR3' AI staff.

Red Dead Redemption 3 has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.



