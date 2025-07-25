Battlefield 6 obliterates Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 key milestone in just one hour

Battlefield 6 was revealed to the world on Thursday (24 July) through a reveal trailer and in just one hour, it obliterated a key milestone on YouTube compared to the teaser trailer for its rival Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

An eagle-eyed Redditor posted in the Battlefield Subreddit the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer had 194k likes in an hour of going live at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT.

In comparison, the Black Ops 7 teaser has 140k likes. At the time of writing, the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer now has 391k.

And a number of Redditors have been sharing their thoughts in the comments.

One user said: "This is solely and exclusively because COD dropped the ball, delivering a much inferior product year after year, it is not Battlefield's merit, as much as I am a BF fan."

"And yet BO7 will sell 5x more copies," another added.

A third commented: "Yay the tribalism is back."

"I'm tired of COD man, I still don't understand how they created MW 2019 masterpiece and then after they totally forgot how to make a good game," a fourth said.

And a fifth added: "Every year Battlefield has a chance to do better than COD and they always shoot themselves in the foot other than BF1. They better not f*** this up."

