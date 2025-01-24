Big Battlefield 6 playtests are back with EA desperate to avoid past failures

Battlefield 6 could be released by EA later this year and with the publisher and developer DICE being keen to avoid the disastrous launches of Battlefield 5 in 2018 and Battlefield 2042 three years on from that, playtests on the new title are reportedly back in full swing.



InsiderGaming reports playtests are "ramping up again ahead of some big announcements for the game in the coming months".



These playtests are reported to test the game's multiplayer and Battle Royale modes.

Little is known about Battlefield 6 at the moment other than it is in production with four different studios working on it, has the most extensive playtest programme of any Battlefield game ever and the highest budget of any game in the franchise.

EA is keen to get Battlefield to its glory days again of the early-to-mid 2010s with Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 truly the pinnacles of the series.

EA and DICE seem keen to avoid the failings of Battlefield 2042, pictured / Image from Electronic Arts / DICE

Head of Respawn and Group General manager for EA Studios Organisation Vince Zampella previously said in an interview with IGN: "I mean, if you look back to the peak or the pinnacle of Battlefield, it's that Battlefield 3... Battlefield 4 era where everything was modern."

He also said the franchise was going "back to its roots" with 64 players, all-out destruction and classes returning.

InsiderGaming also reports playtests are happening much more often and the amount of player feedback is the most seen in the series' history.

Let's hope EA gets Battlefield 6 spot on at launch this time around, especially as a number of fans were put off by the last two entries with only a really dedicated player base remaining in Battlefield 2042.

