The Sims and The Sims 2 officially re-released by EA as part of 25th anniversary

EA has officially confirmed The Sims and The Sims 2 have officially been re-released on PC as part of the series' 25th anniversary celebrations.

Both games can be bought as part of The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle and separately as The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection for Windows 10 and 11.

Both titles have loads of bonus content included too and can be bought via the EA App, Steam and Epic Games stores.

Kate Gorman Revelli, vice president and general manager of The Sims, said: "Bringing back our original Sims games where all the chaos first unfolded and the life simulation genre began is special for our team and a birthday treat for our players."

She added: "Our players have been wishing to relive all the nostalgia and we knew our birthday would be the perfect moment to celebrate with them and introduce The Sims to new players.

"We look forward to another exciting 25 years of The Sims as we continue empowering our community to reimagine all the different ways they play with life."

The Sims released in 2000 / Electronic Arts

The Sims first released on February 4 2000 on PC and quickly became a hit. It then went on sale on consoles in 2003.

The Sims 2 followed that in 2004 / Electronic Arts

The Sims 2 followed that on September 14 2004 and was released widely on a number of platforms, including PS2, Xbox, Nintendo Gamecube, PC and handheld devices.

