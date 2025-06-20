Leaks about the upcoming Battlefield game, widely referred to as Battlefield 6 online, keep emerging but what appears to be the first about the single player campaign has been shared.

Battlefield Labs is an initiative Electronic Arts (EA) launched earlier this year where players can sign up for extensive playtesting sessions. Given the misses of some more recent Battlefield entries, like Battlefield 2042, EA has stepped up testing to avoid repeating those mistakes.



However, despite players having to agree not to share anything from these tests, extensive leaks from early builds of the game keep being shared online.

But the latest one that shows what's claimed to be a "short clip from the Battlefield 6 single player campaign in the latest Battlefield Labs update" is claimed to have been datamined.

Temporyal is a long-time Battlefield dataminer who said "it's just a video file in the client, not actual gameplay from a test". The user posted a video on social media which shows what appears to be an incredibly intense end "of a mission to destroy a dam in Tajikistan".

In the comments, Temporyal added: "So far, it looks like we'll be getting a prologue and eight missions set in various locations - including Egypt, Tajikistan, the US and Gibraltar.

"I think Pax Armata and the Coalition are related but distinct entities. Pax seems to be a tool or manifestation of the Coalition's ideals. While Pax does the fighting and destabilisation, the Coalition provides the philosophical framework and possibly strategic direction."

None of this has been officially confirmed by EA.

Elsewhere from indy100, Battlefield 6 leaks have been given the ultimate compliment by a former series producer and other leaks have been hailed by fans.

