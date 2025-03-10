'Are we back?' Huge Battlefield 6 gameplay leaks hailed by fans

Gameplay from early testing of the latest Battlefield game, widely referred to online as Battlefield 6, has left the majority of gamers encouraged by what they've seen.

A playtesting programme called Battlefield Labswas announced by Electronic Arts (EA) in February where players from all over the world were invited to sign up to be in with the opportunity of testing components of the upcoming Battlefield game.

That programme recently started where PC players could play a very early build of the game and it hasn't taken long at all for extensive leaks to be posted online.

There is around nine minutes of gameplay that has been shared and it shows what appears to be classes, destructible environments, weapons, one of the maps and much more.

And the majority of fans commenting on a social media post that shared this footage have praised what they've seen.

It didn't take long for gameplay from the latest Battlefield game to be leaked online / Screenshot from EA

On a X / Twitter post shared by @BobNetworkUK_, @ViridianGames said: "It looks like [Battlefield] 3 and 4, which frankly is a good thing. Refine that gameplay, keep the performance up, give us some new maps and I'll buy it."

@Dr3bb2 said: "In all honesty this actually looks pretty decent."

@GordonCameraon said: "This looks like a return to form imo! Vibes great, guns look impactful, movement looks slick but not overly cartoony, sound effects are atmospheric and destruction looks dialled up! Are we back??"

@Danology10 said: "People need to set expectations, this is an extremely early build, you can even see the placeholders that are colourised for references. This is the kind of build that only the developers usually touch, the fact that they are letting large playtests happen at this stage makes me very excited for the full game!"

@mjoh090 said: "I'm feeling optimistic - looks like we may finally be getting the truly meaningful update to BF3 [Battlefield 3] we've been waiting over 11 years for - one that retains the soul of BF3."

@cneqvrc said: "It actually looks like Battlefield and that's enough for me lol moment I saw 'engineer' at the bottom and not specialists I was happy."

However some were not as convinced by it.

@VEK_45 said: "Looks ok at best."

@zengames44 said: "Looks like every other Battlefield?"

