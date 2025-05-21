Battlefield 6 leaks given ultimate compliment by former series producer

As more playtesting of the new Battlefield game takes place, more footage of it continues to be leaked online, but a former series producer has paid one of the latest most prominent leaks the ultimate compliment.

Electronic Arts is hosting extensive playtests that are now global of its new Battlefield game where players get the chance to try the upcoming title out and submit feedback.

Although all those who participate have to agree not to publicly share any details or gameplay, this, unsurprisingly, is being ignored.

More than an hour of footage recently leaked and a minute-long video on social media has quickly gone viral showing the extent of destruction that can happen in the game.



This was spotted by a former series producer who paid the ultimate compliment to what can be seen.

Former Battlefield developer David Goldfarb quoted the leak and said: "Oh the BC2 (Bad Company 2) vibes this is giving me, having flashbacks to the first time we playtested Arida Harbour."

Goldfarb worked on Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 which are considered by some to be among the very best Battlefield games made.

Arica Harbour is one of the most popular maps in Bad Company 2 and players of the 2010 title will remember it very fondly.

Very high praise indeed. Is Battlefield back? Time will tell.

