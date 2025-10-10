Battlefield 6 'should' have classic Call of Duty maps available at launch

Well that didn't take long, did it? Battlefield 6's Portal mode is open and classic Call of Duty maps are already being created by the community.

Portal is a platform where players can create unique maps, modes and experiences. It was first introduced in Battlefield 2042 in 2021 and has been refined and expanded for Battlefield 6.

This time, there is spatial editing where players can make changes and additions to existing maps and create new ones at launch using open source development tools.

And one creator has already made what appears to be a brilliant recreation of the iconic Call of Duty map Shipment, adding it "should be available on day one".

Shipment first appeared in Call of Duty in 2007's Modern Warfare with the snowy shipping container filled map quickly becoming a firm fan favourite.

On X / Twitter, Matavatar shared a couple of videos showing the recreation and it's gone down very well in the comments - so much so that fans have been asking the user to make more and they have confirmed they plan to do so.

Matavatar confirmed intentions to recreate a number of iconic maps from a number of previous Battlefield and Call of Duty games, including: "Nuketown, Ziba, Metro, Bazaar, Noshar, Firing Range is a very good idea too!"

The comments on Matavatar's videos of Shipment have been flooded with praise as it seems gamers can't wait to check it out.

One posted a gif that said: "God you're amazing."

Another shared the famous Hagrid gif: "You're a wizard."

"It's MW19 Shipment too it's so peak 😭" one pointed out.

And another said: "It has begun."

Anything submitted through Portal must be reviewed and verified by developers before being approved.

Battlefield 6 is out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 10 October.



