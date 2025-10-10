What time does Battlefield 6 release?

It's almost time for Battlefield 6 to release globally where players will finally be able to play the full game.

Battlefield 6 was officially revealed in July with an open beta following that in August. On the whole, it went down incredibly well with its community.



Since then, Electronic Arts (EA) has revealed further details about its campaign and Portal modes alongside the main multiplayer mode.

Ahead of Battlefield 6 releasing, here's everything you need to know.

What is the release date of Battlefield 6?

Battlefield 6 releases on 10 October. There is no early access.



What is the release time of Battlefield 6?

Battlefield 6 will be playable at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am ET on launch day.



What platforms can I play Battlefield 6 on?

Battlefield 6 is releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store and EA App.



Can I preload Battlefield 6?

Battlefield 6 is available to preload and is around the 80GB mark when installing everything across single-player and multiplayer. There will be a downloadable day one patch too.



- YouTube www.youtube.com

Is Battlefield 6 any good?

In the full indy100 review, we said: "Battlefield is back with Battlefield 6. EA has nailed the multiplayer for the most part, the massively key aspect of any first-person shooter really, especially in its longer game modes and with close quarters combat being fun on the whole too. It feels very grounded and that's what a lot of players have been clamouring for, even if it does feel safe and doesn't really break any new ground.

"Its campaign is good and is definitely worth playing through. The personal moments of the story are standouts and the missions themselves are fun. Just be aware of some instances of jank you may encounter.

"We didn't get the chance to fully check out Portal at the time of writing so this has not been factored into the overall verdict.

"We can't help but feel Battlefield 6 does feel safe. We would have liked to have seen a bit more polish with the campaign and for developers to have been given a bit more freedom, which prevents this from being an all-time great at present.

"But with it being a live service game, let's hope future updates, such as new modes, maps and fixes, along with brilliant community creations can take it to the next level as Battlefield 6 will undoubtedly be around for a very long time."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.