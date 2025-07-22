EA Sports FC 26: Take a look at developers' huge gameplay decision in new teaser

Developers behind EA Sports FC 26 have shared a deep dive into the gameplay for the latest instalment in the annual football game series - and more about how the way the game can be played will be split in two.

A big new change in FC 26 is that gameplay will be split into two different presets, which are Competitive and Authentic.

Competitive is focused more on online modes and offers added responsiveness and higher player control, whereas Authentic is tuned for higher realism and true-to-life match tempo as seen in real games of football for single-player modes.

Competitive is locked in modes such as Ultimate Team and it can be toggled in Career mode although Authentic here is the default. Sliders can be adjusted manually to make games feel more one way or the other too.

Developers say they have listened to community feedback about the series and have made tweaks to key traits such as dribbling, pace, passing, tackling, goalkeepers and physicality. This was shown in the reveal trailer and more information has since been revealed.

EA SPORTS FC 26 | Official Gameplay Deep Dive www.youtube.com

Dynamic dribbling is being introduced to help players feel more responsive and fluid. Goalkeepers have been improved to make them perform better, particularly in terms of positioning.

With defending, the amount of balls that go straight back to the opponent after executing a perfectly timed tackle will be reduced, rewarding players for making these tackles.

Shooting and passing are now much more responsive and are designed to feel less sluggish.

Positioning is something that has been addressed by developers too with players now expected to make more intelligent runs than in previous games.

Attributes and Playstyles have both been rebalanced. There is a new High-Contrast Mode in an effort to improve accessibility options.

