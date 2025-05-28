Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe granted Freedom of the City

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is joining the likes of Nelson Mandela, Bob Geldof and the late cardinal Basil Hume in being granted the Freedom of Newcastle, the city’s highest honour.

Howe masterminded the club’s first domestic trophy win for 70 years in March when the Magpies lifted the Carabao Cup, and since then has steered the club to Champions League qualification.

Some 300,000 fans lined the streets of Newcastle to watch the players parade the cup through the city centre.

Days after the cup win, council leader Karen Kilgour put the wheels in motion for Howe to join Sir Bobby Robson, Alan Shearer and Jackie Milburn in gaining the freedom.

That nomination was backed at a meeting of Newcastle City Council on Wednesday.

The citation said: “Eddie Howe’s achievements during his time at Newcastle United are nothing short of extraordinary.

“Newcastle United is part of the fabric of our city with the fortunes of the club playing a huge part in the lives of supporters in Newcastle and across the world.

“Generations of supporters have never seen their beloved club lift a domestic trophy, and under his leadership we all now have treasured memories of a truly unforgettable day.”

Alan Shearer has previously received the freedom of the city (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Ms Kilgour, a lifelong supporter and a season ticket holder at St James’ Park, said: “Eddie Howe will forever be a hero to Newcastle United supporters for his achievements during his time at the club so far, and I’m thrilled members recognised the significance of his contribution to our city by approving to bestow upon him the Honorary Freedom of Newcastle.

“That special day at Wembley gifted Geordies something they hadn’t seen in 70 years, domestic trophy success.

“For a city that lives and breathes sport with a football club around which so many lives revolve, the wait to see black and white shirts lift a trophy at the home of football had long felt it would go on forever.

“Since day one, Eddie brought hope, belief and ambition back to the club and its fans around the world, myself included.

“What it meant was clear to see from the celebrations around London and outside St James’ Park on March 16, and was projected to the world during the unforgettable parade through our city which brought hundreds and thousands of happy fans together to celebrate with their cup-winning heroes.

“More than being the man who brought silverware back to Tyneside, Eddie is a fantastic ambassador for our city.

“He is passionate yet calm, inspiring and polite, and handles himself with grace in the face of both success and defeat.”

A date will be set for Howe to receive the Freedom of the City at a special event.

The highest honour the city can bestow, Freedom of the City means Howe will have his name inscribed in the wall of the Banqueting Hall at the Civic Centre, alongside the names of other recipients.