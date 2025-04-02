Best April 2025 games releasing on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

2025 has already been a stacked year in terms of huge game releases and we're only at the beginning of April.

There has already been Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin's Creed Shadows to name a few.

There are loads more games releasing throughout April with this year shaping up to be a truly vintage year in the world of gaming.

These are indy100's top five picks of the best games releasing in April 2025 in chronological order.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PC - April 3)



The Last of Us Part II Remastered - Announcement Trailer | PC Games www.youtube.com

The remaster of Naughty Dog's divisive The Last of Us sequel lands on PC on April 3 to tie in with the second season of the hit HBO adaptation starting April 13.

It's a game that split fans completely down the middle - some love it and some absolutely despise it. indy100 loved it and placed it in the top 40 of our best games of all time.

For PC players that haven't played through this yet, it's well worth it, and it's Steam Deck verified so it can be played on the go too.

South of Midnight (Xbox and PC - April 8)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

South of Midnight is a new action adventure game from Compulsion Games, the studio behind Contrast and We Happy Few.



It's set in the Deep South where players have to explores myths and mysterious creatures in a modern folktale while learning to weave an ancient power on the way to finding out a hidden family past.

South of Midnight is available day one to Game Pass subscribers.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC - April 24)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG set in 19th Century France from Sandfall Interactive.

The story starts with a monolith appearing with a number on and anyone over that age dies with the number continually ticking down, with the number 33 focused in this game.

It's a "dark and mature" story which focuses on people; it's about overcoming an existential threat while battling loss and grief.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also available day one to Game Pass subscribers.

Days Gone Remastered (PS5, PC and digital version for PS4 - April 25)

Days Gone Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games www.youtube.com

A lot has been made about PlayStation's influx of remastering a lot of its IPs recently and Days Gone is the latest to get the upgraded treatment.

Days Gone is an open world action adventure game set in post-apocalyptic Oregon two years after the start of a pandemic that turned a portion of humanity into vicious zombie-like creatures.



Those that have bought the PS4 version of the game will be able to upgrade for a discounted price.

Forza Horizon 5 (PS5 - April 29)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Rounding off a month of huge remasters and re-releases, Xbox's Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PS5.

The game first released on Xbox and PC in 2021 and is the latest Xbox game to be making its way over to PlayStation.

Forza Horizon 5 is an open world arcade racing game set in a fictional representation of Mexico with loads of different cars and events across a sprawling map.



It's considered to be one of the very best in its genre so for those who have not yet got their hands on it, it's well worth it.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and our GTA 6 live blog.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.