Billie Eilish's mum starred in games such as Mass Effect, Saints Row and loads more

Billie Eilish is one of the biggest music acts in the world right now and she's made a number of appearances in video games since she broke through with her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' in 2019.

Eilish, 22, has headlined a season of Fortnite Festival with her character skin playable, her hit song 'You Should See Me In a Crown' was on the soundtrack for FIFA 19 and 'Bad Guy' is included in Just Dance 2020 and Just Dance Now.

One of her tracks called 'ilomilo' is named after the video game of the same name, with lyrics reflecting similar themes to the puzzle platformer.

But what some people may not know is that her mum, Maggie Baird, has starred in a number of video games, including Mass Effect, Saints Row and loads more.

Maggie Baird has appeared in games such as Mass Effect 2, Saints Row and loads more / Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Baird wrote, co-produced and soundtracked the film Life Inside Out which she won a number of awards for.

She had stints in TV series The X-Files and Six Feet Under too but gamers would be most familiar with her work from the Mass Effect series where she starred as a major character named Samara in the second and third games.

Her CV in video games goes much earlier than that though.

In 1999, in Battlezone II: Combat Commander, she was credited with the role of 'Female Ensemble'.

Baird played Anezka in Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption in 2000 and had credits in Everquest II and Rogue Galaxy.

In Saints Row, which released in 2006, she is credited as 'Stillwater's Resident' and had various roles in the 2008 sequel Saints Row 2.

Her most recent role following the starring role in the Mass Effect games in the early 2010s was in Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII where she was credited with 'additional voices' in 2013.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.