Billie Eilish headlines Fortnite Festival as more announcements leaked

American singer songwriter Billie Eilish is dropping into Fortnite Festival as the headliner for its next season - seemingly confirming a leaked roadmap of announcements in the process.

It's been speculated for a number of years if Eilish will appear in the popular game.

Eilish has now confirmed her appearance as the headliner of the third season of the fifth chapter, posting a picture of her character and announcing a main stage appearance.

She will appear from April 23 onwards; developer Epic Games reposted Eilish's Tweet but it has not yet given any further details about the event yet.

Fortnite Festival is a rhythm game within Fortnite's launcher developed by Rock Band studio Harmonix with similar controls to that game series.

Eilish follows The Weeknd and most recently Lady Gaga to headline the main stage.

She first gained public attention with the release of Ocean Eyes in 2015 and has gone on to be a global superstar through her discography which includes two studio albums When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever.

Her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, is scheduled for release on May 17.

The announcement went down well with Eilish's followers.













However, it seems as though the first step of a leaked roadmap of what Epic Games is set to announce for Fortnite this year has been confirmed.

Eilish was speculated to be announced as a headliner in April, which she has been.

The leaks show Metallica, Karol G and Snoop Dogg to be the next set of headliners for Fortnite Festival throughout the year along with further leaks for Lego Fortnite, Battle Royale and Rocket Racing.

It shows the third season of chapter five in Battle Royale will be apocalypse themed, the fourth season with be a Marvel-based season starring the Fantastic Four and the fifth season will see the return of OG Fortnite.

Lego Fortnite seems to be getting Star Wars content and the addition of Lego Klombo from older seasons.

It must be said this leak is unverified with no confirmation from Epic Games as to the timeframe of content it plans to release at the time of writing.

