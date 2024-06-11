'Brutal' and 'rare' Elden Ring snail death stuns gamers online

A "brutal" and "rare" death in Elden Ring captured and shared online has stunned gamers on social media.

The video posted on X / Twitter shows a player hitting a couple of walls to reveal paths to new areas.

After going through one, the player hits a second and encounters a snail.

And after attempting to take it on, it seems the snail takes the player out in one move with a "brutal" and quite gory move.

The player is grabbed against a wall by the snail and it appears to eat the player's face gruesomely, instantly killing them in the process while splattering blood all over the walls.

A word of warning the clip below is not for the faint hearted...

And some gamers on social media were shocked they've not come across anything like this despite sinking hundreds of hours into the game.













































Elden Ring's expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, releases on June 21 and for players keen to play it, they will have to defeat Starscourge Radahn and Mogh, Lord of Blood.



It's reported less than 40 per cent of Steam players have beaten Mogh meaning they'd currently be unable to access the DLC - check out our guide on how to beat Mogh.

Shadow of the Erdtree will be the only DLC released for the game but director Hidetaka Miyazaki previously said it might not be the end of the world it's set in.

"The DLC adds many new weapons, new combat skills, and new spells," he said speaking with Chinese outlet Campfire Camp.

"In terms of weapon types alone, eight new categories have been added. Even players who are already proficient in the main content will definitely be able to get a new gaming experience and develop new tactics.

"There is actually no so-called 'end' to the DLC. Of course, it will not have as many endings as the main body, but players will still have to face some 'choices' during the game."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.