Black Ops 7 campaign is being panned online: 'This is not Call of Duty anymore'

Gamers who have already played through Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's campaign have been very critical about it online, with some saying "this is not Call of Duty anymore".

Black Ops 7 is set in 2035 and is a direct sequel to the beloved Black Ops 2. It sees the return of infamous villain Raul Menendez and players will take him on as well as The Guild, which is a global tech giant born out of Menendez's chaos and his populist movement. David Mason returns as the main character, leading JSOC and the investigation into The Guild.

As it's a Black Ops game, there are mind-bending missions and loads of different enemy types, including opposition soldiers, mech and zombies, as players fight their way to complete different objectives.

But gamers on X / Twitter agree pretty much unanimously that Treyarch has gone way too over the top with it, with some saying "it is by far the worst campaign ever" and arguing "this is not Call of Duty anymore".

One said: "It's actually impressive, I didn't realise a CoD campaign could be SO bad. It is by far the worst campaign ever."

Another posted: "I can confidently say that [this] is one of, if not the WORST, Call of Duty campaigns I've ever played in my life. I give it a 3/10, legit think it was worse than MWIII and way worse than BO3."

"Wtf is this game bro," one asked.

Another posted: "This is NOT Call of Duty anymore..."

"What the f*** is this campaign," one asked.

Another shared: "Endgame is really fun but Jesus Christ the campaign."

One said: "The Black Ops 7 campaign is so ridiculous that it feels like a parody. Hard to take seriously, I miss serious and grounded campaigns from Treyarch, like World at War and Black Ops 1."

"Just finished the Black Ops 7 campaign. Might be the worst of all time," another posted.

One said: "I really don't even know if I want another Black Ops campaign now because this one was proof that they genuinely don't know what to do with this sub-franchise narratively anymore. It genuinely comes off as parody."

And another posted: "Black Ops 7 has the worst campaign of all time. Worse than Black Ops 3, lol. This shit is so terrible, everyone keeps leaving the lobby. It feels like a children's cartoon version of DOOM but co-op. What a dumb concept for a campaign! Terrible story, awful characters. Garbage."

Yikes...

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.



