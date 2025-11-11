Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 'Endgame' has gamers asking 'is ARC Raiders in danger?'

Developers at gaming studio Treyarch have revealed 'Endgame' for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and it has some gamers asking online "is ARC Raiders in danger?"

The official Treyarch social media account shared a video of what gamers can expect in 'Endgame' after completing the co-op campaign. It offers a glimpse at the area of Avalon in the PvE (player versus environment) epilogue.

'Endgame' serves as an extraction shooter - players have to complete objectives and discover intel but have to then successfully exfil or else they will lose their progress from that session.

There are POIs (points of interest) weaved together from Black Ops history through four increasingly difficult zones. Players have to level up their character and gain more power in order to progress and then successfully exfil in the fourth and final zone.

There are all kinds of enemies, including soldiers, mechs and zombies.

It's all gone down incredibly well on X / Twitter, with one fan account asking: "Is ARC Raiders in danger? 👀"

ARC Raiders is a third-person PvPvE (player versus player versus environment) extraction shooter where players venture from an underground city to a post-apocalyptic to gather vital resources while fighting off machines and other players.

It's one of the breakout multiplayer games of 2025 and is one of the most highly rated multiplayer games ever.

Back on to 'Endgame' and the reaction around it, one user was left in sheer disbelief, posting: "YOU WAITED UNTIL THE VERY LAST WEEK TO SHOW US THIS!?!?!? HOLY F***!?!?!?!!? WHAT!?!?!?!?! THIS IS MWZ ON STEROIDS, HOLY S***!!!!!!"

MWZ was an open-world zombies mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III where players had to fight zombies, complete objectives and exfil. DMZ was a similar mode but players had to fight off other players and complete objectives before being able to exfil.



Another agreed: "Looks like a real fusion of MWZ and DMZ in a good way!"

A third declared: "Call of Duty isn't back, it's new and it looks FIRE 🔥"

"CoD is back," a fourth agreed.

And a fifth posted: "Looks like endgame has a very similar vibe to MWZ back in MW3 with Urzikstan. In my opinion, that was a ton of fun to grind and I'm excited to try it out!"

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the latest entry into the Call of Duty series and is a direct sequel to the beloved Black Ops 2, following a team of agents led by David Mason.



At launch, the game will have 16 6v6 multiplayer maps, including some returning fan favourites from the franchise, plus two 20v20 maps.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on 14 November on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.