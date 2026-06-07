Everyone's favourite purple dragon is back - Spyro: A Realm Beyond has just been revealed at the XBOX Games Showcase.



Toys for Bob has revealed its first game since going independent after it bought its independence from back Activision. The studio went independent in 2024 after being under Activision for 19 years and has been working with XBOX as a partner.

And what a game it's working on - Spyro: A Realm Beyond is the first brand new Spyro game in almost 20 years. A short teaser trailer was shown and there's also been a press briefing ahead of the reveal.

Here's a look at everything that's been shown so far and everything developers have said.

Spyro: A Realm Beyond is set in a brand new world / Toys for Bob

What did the Spyro: A Realm Beyond trailer show?

A short teaser trailer showed a darkness fall over a peaceful countryside with new small creatures. This darkness revealed what seems to be a new evil and a new villain rising to try and take over.

Enter Spyro, who is seen charging along the ground before he then takes flight with the ability to aim at different things in the environment.

What have developers said about Spyro: A Realm Beyond?

Developers have confirmed this time, Spyro will be able to take flight at any time.

Level design will see players be able to explore and play both on the ground and in their air whenever they want. Players have to scan the environment to continue flight, such as flapping wings, using flame breath to ignite objects and diving for speed.

It's not currently confirmed if the game will be completely open world or if there will be levels, like in the original Spyro games. Having said that, Spyro: A Realm Beyond can serve as a new entry point for any new player. Tom Kenny, who voiced Spyro in the original trilogy, has reprised his role.

Although specific narrative details have not been shared, developers do plan to acknowledge what has come before. When pushed further, developers were adamant they would not reveal specifics but kept saying they plan to honour what has come in previous games.



Spyro is the lead character. Further details on any potential supporting characters have not yet been confirmed. Developers said they feel the original game has a zen-like state and want to recapture that with Spyro: A Realm Beyond.

The game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

Developers have added they have plans of developing Spyro further beyond this game but are focused on the upcoming release.

A new evil lurks in Spyro: A Realm Beyond / Toys for Bob

What is the Spyro: A Realm Beyond release date?

Spyro: A Realm Beyond will release in Spring 2027.



What platforms is Spyro: A Realm Beyond releasing on?

Spyro: A Realm Beyond will release on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC. Developers said they want to release it to as many people as possible.

The game will support XBOX Play Anywhere.

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