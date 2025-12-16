Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 drama explained as studio hits back at leaker

There's drama in the world of Call of Duty as Infinity Ward, the Activision studio behind the Modern Warfare series, has taken the unprecedented move at seemingly hitting back at claims made by a leaker online.

Usually, if there are any leaks, rumours or speculation in the world of gaming, companies don't address them at all. That's because further comments could actually reveal information or fuel further speculation about something they're not ready to share yet.

However Infinity Ward has stoked the Modern Warfare 4 fire.

Renowned Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostOfHope recently claimed: "Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer in its current state is currently a complete copy of Modern Warfare 2 [2022] except for no perk charging system and less ADS [aim down sights] / slide penalties..."

And in a Christmas message to fans, Infinity Ward's official social media account has seemingly addressed these rumours.

A Tweet said: "Don't believe everything you read on the Internet. See you in 2026."

@TheGhostOfHope has addressed Infinity's Ward message in a follow up post.

"The fact that a billion dollar studio has gone out of its way to *generically* deny two of my most recent leaks when they've never done it before nor towards others is frankly very weird and should raise some red flags about why they'd do such a thing when they never did it before," the user said.

"I have largely kept the same sources for years and my Modern Warfare 4 leak is no different to that. I would never sink my reputation with Call of Duty leaking that I've built over the years on faulty unverified info."

To be clear, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 hasn't even been officially confirmed yet.

Indy100 has reached out to Activision for comment.

