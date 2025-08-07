Let's cut to the chase - Donkey Kong Bananza is a truly terrific game. Its story is welcomely goofy, its world design is fantastic and its gameplay is incredibly addictive.

This might be controversial among some but I genuinely think Donkey Kong Bananza is better than Super Mario Odyssey. I really do.

I’m someone that played through Odyssey and thought it was good, I enjoyed it, but it just didn't grab or capture me in the same way Bananza has.

However Bananza itself is not perfect and it has one huge flaw that I have struggled with throughout.

And that's its camera in tight spaces.

Even this screenshot from a Donkey Kong Bananza trailer from Nintendo shows how difficult its camera can be - where have I been? Where am I going? What's going on?! Nintendo

Bananza offers big rewards on basically being able to flatten and punch through everything around you, especially as there are loads of hidden treasures and collectibles to find the more you do so. It's sometimes difficult to know when to stop and actually go towards your next objective.

But in these moments, especially when punching a route through a wall of rubble to create a cave, the camera can massively let it down and it disrupts the flow.

Sometimes you have no idea where he is or the direction you've just came from. It's massively disorientating and the camera made me feel a bit dizzy on occasion as it did its failing best to keep up.

Countless times I found myself forging a path, the camera couldn't keep up properly and I ended up punching another route back in the same direction I had come from.

Yes, I got a fair few coins and rewards for doing so, but this was not what I wanted to do and it was mostly met with frustration.

Donkey Kong Bananza is almost perfect - but its camera massively lets it down / Nintendo

To have something like the camera letting down such a key component of Donkey Kong Banaza's DNA feels like a shame.

Don't get me wrong here, Donkey Kong Bananza is truly fantastic, memorable and fun, and for me, I enjoyed it much more than Super Mario Odyssey - but it would pretty well be perfect if it its camera in tight spaces was massively improved.

