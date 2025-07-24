'Beautiful' LEGO Nintendo Game Boy is getting gamers gushing online

LEGO and Nintendo have announced a Game Boy set where the gaming company's very first dedicated handheld console can be built - and gamers have been gushing about it online, with one calling it a "beautiful showpiece".

It's a collectible, 421-piece, near 1:1 replica of the console including the control pad, A and B buttons, select and start and other key features such as the volume dial and contrast adjustment.

It also comes with the Game Pak slot and two changeable brick-built Game Paks in The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land.

These can be changed in and out to alter the screen display or the default start screen can be chosen. Games cannot be played on it.

It's available to preorder and will release on 1 October.

This was posted into the Nintendo Subreddit and gamers are loving what they're seeing, especially with its price point.

Jiangcool9 said: "I'm so glad they kept it under $100."

RetroidPocketRocket said: "I was already struggling telling myself I didn't need the Zelda set and now this is coming out. 🫠"

F34RTEHR34PER said: "OMG that is amazing!"



jardex22 said: "Looks like a fun set and the price point is reasonable. Love how they actually added swappable cartridges and gameplay screens."

Anotherspelunker said: "Day one purchase. What a beautiful showpiece."

