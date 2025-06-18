A Nintendo Direct stream is taking place on Wednesday (June 18) focusing on the upcoming exclusive Switch 2 title Donkey Kong Bananza.

The game, releasing on July 17, is a 3D platformer set in the Donkey Kong universe where virtually everything can be smashed.

indy100 went hands-on with it at a Switch 2 preview event in London back in April and it truly was the standout title of everything at the event.



We'll be covering the Direct live, plus bringing you all the reaction to it as it happens, so be sure to keep it locked with our dedicated live blog for all the latest.

How can I watch Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct? Nintendo is streaming the event across its official feeds, including YouTube. Little else has been said about what to expect during the stream except for new information about the upcoming title.

When does Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct start? The Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct starts at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT. The presentation will last for around 15 minutes.

Hello! Good morning and welcome to the indy100 Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct live blog! We'll be covering the Nintendo Direct event live later today, bringing you all the latest news and announcements as they happen, so be sure to keep it locked so you don't miss anything.

