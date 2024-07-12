EA Sports FC 25 cover star revealed and it's not Erling Haaland anymore

The cover star for EA Sports FC 25 appears to have been leaked online - and it's set to be a brand new player.

Covers for EA Sports' football games have been iconic over the years, featuring some of the world's very best to promote Electronic Arts' popular annual title.

For those like me old enough to remember, think back to the iconic Wayne Rooney and Ronaldinho covers in the late 2000s, those cold covers in the early 2000s with the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Edgar Davids and through the 2010s both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were solo cover stars - and how much of a big deal they were and remain.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland was the front cover star for EA Sports FC 24 after a sensational debut Premier League campaign, scoring 36 goals in 35 league appearances in the 2022/23 season.

But leaks have said he will be replaced for a new star for the cover of EA Sports FC 25 - and it's none other than England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Insider Gaming reports it has been sent the Ultimate Edition cover of the game which has a number of stars on it.

These include Gianluigi Buffon, Aitana Bonmati, Bellingham, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.

Bellingham has been the global breakout star of the 2023/24 season - he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 from German side Borussia Dortmund and wasted no time in setting the footballing world alight.

The 21-year-old was named winner of the Golden Boy award for 2023, given to the best male under-21 footballer playing in the top European divisions over a calendar year.

He scored 19 times in 28 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid from midfield and went on to win the league title - he was influential in the club securing a record 15th Champions League trophy too.

Real Madrid also won Supercopa de Espana too.

Bellingham has played all but four minutes for England through their run to the Euro 2024 final, scoring the only goal in their opening 1-0 win against Serbia and scoring a bicycle kick in the final minute of the last 16 clash against Slovakia to send the match to extra-time.

Now, it looks as though he can add being a cover star for EA Sports FC 25 to his already glittering CV.

