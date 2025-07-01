EA Sports college basketball game release date, teams and modes 'revealed'

The release date, teams and game modes for EA Sports' upcoming college basketball game are reported to have been revealed.

Matt Brown from Extra Points reported a memo seen by the newsletter found that following the commercial success of EA Sports College Football 25, College Licensing Company (CLC) put out a request in November 2024 for a college basketball game to be made.

The memo reportedly said "five companies expressed formal interest and three filed formal bids" with "the CLC memo recommending the conferences accept the proposal made by EA Sports to bring back EA Sports College Basketball".

The proposal stated a game would release in 2028 with more than 730 teams across all Division I men's and women's teams if they opt in.

The plan for game modes is understood to be similar to that of EA Sports College Football, which features College Football Ultimate Team, Dynasty, Road to Glory and Road to the College Football Playoff. A source briefed on this also confirmed this report to The Athletic.

This comes after EA Sports' teased a return to college basketball on its official social media account where an image of a basketball with its logo on was shared with the caption: "Bring the Madness. Let's run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame."

The last college basketball game EA released was NCAA Basketball 2010 back in 2009. It was previously known as NCAA March Madness. If "Madness" wasn't enough of a clue, perhaps "#CBB" is.

However 2K has also confirmed it is "exploring" its own college basketball game too.

In a statement sent to indy100, 2K said: "2K is the undisputed home of basketball gaming. We have a strong history with college hoops and are exploring exciting new ways to bring athletes and schools to life. Class is in session."

2K had a college basketball series called College Hoops 2K which started out in 2002 with the last one, College Hoops 2K8, releasing in 2007.

After EA Sports' tease, someone posted on X / Twitter: "2K should be making the college basketball game."

2K quoted that Tweet and said: "The campus has been quiet for too long 😏"

