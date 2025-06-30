EA Sports teases its first college basketball game in 16 years

EA Sports seems to have teased its first college basketball game in 16 years.

EA has had history of releasing basketball games but hasn't released one in seven years - its last NBA game was NBA Live 19 which released in 2018 with NBA Live 20 and NBA Live 21 eventually being cancelled.

The last college basketball game EA released was NCAA Basketball 2010 back in 2009. It was previously known as NCAA March Madness.

And in a nod to that former name, EA seems to have teased it is back working on a college basketball game.

On the official EA Sports account, an image of a basketball with its logo on was shared with the caption: "Bring the Madness. Let's run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame."

If "Madness" wasn't enough of a clue, perhaps "#CBB" is.

EA Sports recently rebooted the College Football series last year after a 11-year hiatus. It went down incredibly well with fans and arguably was more expected as EA releases official NFL games annually. College Football 26 releases on 10 July.

With EA not releasing a basketball game of any kind since 2018, this comes as a surprise with EA jumping back into them with a college one.

A release date and further information have not yet been confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.