2K confirms it's 'exploring' its own college basketball game hours after EA's reveal

2K has confirmed it is "exploring" its own college basketball game just hours after EA Sports hinted it's working on its own.

In a statement sent to indy100, 2K said: "2K is the undisputed home of basketball gaming. We have a strong history with college hoops and are exploring exciting new ways to bring athletes and schools to life. Class is in session."

2K had a college basketball series called College Hoops 2K which started out in 2002 with the last one, College Hoops 2K8, releasing in 2007.

After EA Sports teased it's working on its own new college basketball game, someone posted on X / Twitter: "2K should be making the college basketball game."

And in its own tease, 2K quoted that Tweet and said: "The campus has been quiet for too long 😏"

NBA 2K has been around since 1999 and has released every year since without fail.

This comes after EA Sports teased its first college basketball game in 16 years.

On the official EA Sports account, an image of a basketball with its logo on was shared with the caption: "Bring the Madness. Let's run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame."

The last college basketball game EA released was NCAA Basketball 2010 back in 2009. It was previously known as NCAA March Madness.

If "Madness" wasn't enough of a clue, perhaps "#CBB" is.

Further details of either game have not yet been confirmed.

