EA Sports FC 26 cover star leaked online

It seems the cover star for the expected upcoming EA Sports FC 26 has been leaked online. The cover star for FC 25 was England and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and it appears it will be him again this time around.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, Lean Design claimed Bellingham will return as the cover star for the annual football title and this was corroborated by reliable FC leaker Fut Sheriff.

In the 2024/25 season, according to Transfermarkt, Bellingham has so far made 54 appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions, notching up 29 goal involvements.

He's on Club World Cup duty for Los Blancos in the US.

This comes after Fut Sheriff also leaked details of who will be in FC 26 as Icons, with huge names such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andres Iniesta, Toni Kroos, Francesco Totti and more mentioned.

None of this has been confirmed by EA and no details about FC 26 have been officially revealed yet.

Elsewhere from indy100, Harry Kane is the latest guy to develop a weird accent after moving abroad and Football Manager fans finally have some good news after months of silence.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.