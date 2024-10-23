LeBron James and his son Bronny made history in the NBA as the first ever father-son duo to play together.

LA Lakers won 110-103 at home to Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game of the season which will go down in history for LeBron and Bronny playing together for the first time.

Ahead of them both checking in, LeBron was wearing a microphone and he could be heard saying to Bronny: "You ready? You see the intensity right? Just play carefree though. Don't worry about mistakes, just go and play hard."

The two of them then came on together with Lakers 51-35 up part way through the second quarter.

Family was in attendance too, including Bronny's mum, brother and sister.

LeBron played 35 minutes and scored 16 points whereas Bronny played for three.

After the game, LeBron said: "It's something I'll never forget, I'll never forget that moment no matter how old I get, no matter how my memory fades as I get old or whatever, I will never forget that moment."

Bronny said: "I was a little anxious going into that first game, stepping onto the court, it was a little nerve-wracking but when I stepped on the court and got up and down a couple of times, it all went away."

And NBA fans on social media were left stunned at what they saw.

Nick Wright said: "The fact that LeBron James is simultaneously a) athletic enough to pull this dunk off while being b) old enough to be the *father of one of the other nine players on the court* is incomprehensible."

Another said the moment gave them "freaking chills".

One said: "Seeing LeBron and Bronny check into the game together is one of the coolest things ever. History."

Another shared a meme with the caption: "Me getting ready for my 22nd straight season of defending LeBron's legacy."

Focusing on LeBron's performance, one said: "LeBron should not be doing this in year 22 🐐"

Another account posted crown and clapping hands emojis.

And there were a number which posted the fire emoji.













