EA Sports F1 25 driver ratings revealed - who is the best?

The driver ratings for EA Sports F1 25 have been revealed.

As always, the ratings spark talking points and this year looks no different as the current Formula One world championship leader at the time of writing isn't in the top five.

In fact, McLaren's Oscar Piastri is down in eighth.

Unsurprisingly, after he won his fourth consecutive championship, Max Verstappen is clear out front in first, with a tie for second between Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is only sixth, behind George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old who became the youngest ever pole sitter in any Formula One race after securing the top spot in Sprint Qualifying in Miami last time out, is 19th.

Each driver is given an experience (EXP), racecraft (RAC), awareness (AWA) and pace (PAC) rating with an overall rating based on those factors. Pace has the biggest influence on the overall score.

The full list is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen - 95 (87 EXP, 96 RAC, 85 AWA, 96 PAC)

2= Charles Leclerc - 91 (81 EXP, 95 RAC, 93 AWA, 90 PAC)

2= Lando Norris - 91 (81 EXP, 89 RAC, 80 AWA, 94 PAC)

4= George Russell - 90 (81 EXP, 92 RAC, 84 AWA, 90 PAC)

4= Carlos Sainz - 90 (87 EXP, 96 RAC, 88 AWA, 88 PAC)

6. Lewis Hamilton - 89 (98 EXP, 90 RAC, 90 AWA, 87 PAC)

7. Fernando Alonso - 88 (99 EXP, 90 RAC, 81 AWA, 87 PAC)

8. Oscar Piastri - 87 (72 EXP, 92 RAC, 86 AWA, 87 PAC)

9. Pierre Gasly - 86 (82 EXP, 88 RAC, 79 AWA, 86 PAC)

10. Esteban Ocon - 85 (81 EXP, 86 RAC, 79 AWA, 85 PAC)

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 84 (87 EXP, 86 RAC, 85 AWA, 82 PAC)

12. Alexander Albon - 83 (81 EXP, 82 RAC, 78 AWA, 85 PAC)

13. Yuki Tsunoda - 82 (77 EXP, 78 RAC, 77 AWA, 85 PAC)

14. Liam Lawson - 80 (54 EXP, 76 RAC, 75 AWA, 85 PAC)

15. Lance Stroll - 78 (83 EXP, 81 RAC, 78 AWA, 76 PAC)

16= Oliver Bearman - 74 (52 EXP, 84 RAC, 65 AWA, 73 PAC)

16= Gabriel Bortoleto - 74 (50 EXP, 76 RAC, 68 AWA, 77 PAC)

18. Jack Doohan* - 73 (51 EXP, 71 RAC, 67 AWA, 78 PAC)

19. Kimi Antonelli - 72 (50 EXP, 67 RAC, 79 AWA, 76 PAC)

20. Isack Hadjar - 68 (51 EXP, 66 RAC, 65 AWA, 72 PAC)

* Jack Doohan has been replaced at Alpine by Franco Colapinto but this happened after the F1 25 driver ratings were finalised.

Max Verstappen is the top rated driver in EA Sports F1 25 with Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc tied for second / Mark Thompson & Alex Pantling, Getty Images

Lee Mather, senior creative director at Codemasters, said: "Every year our driver ratings spark vibrant discussions both among fans and within the paddock and this year won't be any different.

"This season is shaping up to be incredibly exciting, with several drivers emerging as title contenders.

"Dynamic ratings updates throughout the season will reflect the thrilling on-track developments, ensuring the game mirrors the intensity of the championship battle."

According to EA, driver ratings are worked out by combining real-world historic data, recent performances and consultation with a panel of experts.

The ratings influence the gameplay experience and how each of the drivers' AI performs when racing. The ratings are especially important in this year's revamped My Team mode as players will be choosing and managing both drivers to represent their team.

EA Sports F1 25 releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 30, with those who pre-order the Iconic Edition getting Early Access on May 27.



Elsewhere from indy100, F1 25 developers have revealed key handling changes based on player feedback and the tracks that can be raced in reverse and new customisation options have been shared too.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.