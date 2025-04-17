EA Sports F1 25: The tracks that can be raced in reverse and new customisation options

EA Sports has revealed more details about F1 25, including the tracks that can be raced in reverse, those that have been improved in the game and more customisation options.

For the first time in an official F1 game, players can race around three tracks in reverse - Silverstone, Zandvoort and the Red Bull Ring, with this option available in Grand Prix, Time Trial, Multiplayer and Career modes from the second season onwards.

EA developers have said it's a lot more complex than just flipping the layout as details such as racing lines, starting grids, marshal posts and loads more all have to be tweaked.

Five tracks have been upgraded using the EGO engine and LIDAR technology to make them feel more real and this year, they are Melbourne, Suzuka, Bahrain, Miami and Imola.

EA says every bump and detail, including safety barriers and fan areas, has been upgraded.

Tracks such as the Red Bull Ring can now be raced in reverse / Screenshot from EA

There are loads more customisation options too, such as a brand new decal editor where players can personalise liveries using movable, rotatable and resizable sponsor decals while driver numbers have new fonts and colours.

In previous titles, there were set positions for sponsor logos to be placed on the car and how the driver number looked was uniform.

Title sponsor liveries are being introduced in F1 25 linked through My Team 2.0 gameplay and special edition liveries from the real world of F1 will be available post launch and can be applied to official cars rather than the F1 World car.

An example here is that stunning white livery Red Bull Racing ran in Japan could be made available.

There are more livery customisation options than ever / Screenshot from EA

F1 25 has sharper graphics, more lifelike environments and improved lighting effects with the PC version of the game exclusively featuring Path Tracing.



There are better facial animations and new cinematics when dealing with media, in the paddock and on the podium.

F1 World has a new collaborative mode called Invitationals, which allows players to join special multiplayer events and team up with friends to complete objectives for rewards.

Multiplayer in F1 World also has an updated Driver of the Day system to highlight achievements like cleanest driver and most overtakes in a bid to stop salty players from just taking others out.



(Because we all know how annoying those players are...)

There's also real-world driver dialogue in qualifying and drivers occasionally address race engineers, seemingly similar to what's seen in the F1 Manager games.

EA says there is almost double the pool of driver voice lines compared to F1 24.

Elsewhere, very first gameplay of Cronos: The New Dawn, the latest new IP from the developers of Silent Hill 2 Remake, has been revealed and what to expect from Destiny 2's next expansion The Edge of Fate.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.